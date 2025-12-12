How Tristan Jarry Trade Affects The Oilers Rest Of Season

The Edmonton Oilers completed a pair of trades Friday that overhaul their roster and could shift betting markets as the team tries to solidify its Stanley Cup chances.

Edmonton has traded goaltender Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak and a 2029 second-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for veteran goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Samuel Poulin. In a separate deal, the Oilers acquired defenseman Spencer Stastney from the Nashville Predators for a 2027 third-round pick, sources confirmed.

Edmonton’s management made the moves as the Oilers continue to chase a deep playoff run and address longstanding questions in net.

Skinner, 27, was 11-8-4 this season with a 2.83 goals-against average and .891 save percentage in 23 games before the trade. He helped Edmonton reach back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals in 2024 and 2025, but inconsistency between the pipes has dogged the club at crucial times.

Jarry, 30, has posted a 9-3-1 record with a 2.66 GAA and .909 save percentage in 14 games this season for Pittsburgh. The 2013 second-round pick has more than 300 NHL starts and 22 career shutouts, offering Edmonton a veteran presence in goal as the Oilers try to protect their high-powered offense.

Samuel Poulin, a forward included in the Penguins package, has appeared in limited NHL action this season and spent most of his time in the AHL. He adds organizational depth up front for Edmonton. Stastney, 25, brings size and defense as a third-pairing option from Nashville, where he had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 30 games this season and will likely operate as Kulak's replacement.

Kulak has served as a reliable depth defenseman for Edmonton during their Stanley Cup Final runs but struggled to find consistent impact this season. His departure helps free roster space and draft capital to execute the goaltending upgrade.

New Odds Suggest Maple Leafs Missing Playoffs

Struggling Toronto Maple Leafs face mounting playoff doubts with odds suggesting they miss the postseason for the first time since 2016.

The addition of Jarry could trigger a recalibration of odds in several betting markets where Edmonton figures prominently. Before the trade, Skinner carried longshot Vezina odds of about +20000, yet was still posted ahead of Jarry, who sat even farther back at +25000 odds. With Jarry now in Edmonton and the spotlight on his performance behind one of the NHL’s most potent offenses, oddsmakers may shorten his individual futures line if he starts strong for his new club.

The team’s futures have been buoyed by offensive stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but goaltending consistency has been the main question mark. Edmonton’s over/under on regular-season points was set at 97.5 and the club is still among the favorites to make the playoffs. Current futures list the Oilers at +1000 to win the Stanley Cup, +525 to win the Western Conference and +425 to take the Pacific Division.

The Oilers also sit at +110 to record 100 points this season. Those numbers reflect respect for Edmonton’s roster talent but also skepticism about the goalie position. A strong run from Jarry in net should push some of those lines downward, suggesting stronger confidence from sportsbooks in Edmonton’s championship viability.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.