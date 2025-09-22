Hurricanes Going All-In, Poised for Deepest Playoff Run Yet According to Oddsmakers

Exploring Betting Options for the Carolina Hurricanes heading Into the 2025–26 NHL Season, Including Jaccob Slavin for Norris, Eric Tulsky for GM of the Year.

With the 2025‑26 NHL season approaching, the Carolina Hurricanes have generated buzz, not just from their offseason activity, but from the odds being offered on how far this squad can go. After a 2024‑25 campaign in which they posted a 47‑30‑5 record and accumulated 99 points, finishing second in the Metropolitan Division.

Their stars shined once again as Sebastian Aho led the team with 74 points (29 goals, 45 assists in 79 games), while Seth Jarvis chipped in 67 points (32 goals, 35 assists in 73 games). Their outlook this year looks as good as ever to make a serious run towards hoisting the Stanley Cup and fans can look to win some extra cash along the way if they play their cards right.

Aggressive Roster Moves Suggest Swing For The Fences

The Hurricanes didn’t sit idle this summer. Their front office made several high‑profile moves in July 2025 that suggest they believe this is a window to push further in the playoffs and compete for championships. Carolina nabbed a top-six forward when they signed free agent forward Nikolaj Ehlers to a six‑year, $51 million contract. The 29 winger had 63 points (24 goals, 39 assists) in 69 games last season with Winnipeg.

On the blueline, they added defenseman K’Andre Miller from the New York Rangers via a sign‑and‑trade to help boost their top four defense core. They look to hold onto assets they already have by extending forward Logan Stankoven to an eight‑year, $48 million deal with Carolina. Last season, between his time with Dallas and Carolina, he recorded 38 points in 78 games (14 goals, 24 assists).

They didn't lose many key players in the process, exporting older defenders in Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov as well as depth forwards in Jack Roslovic and Scott Morrow. In terms of roster changes, the Hurricanes may produce their best lineup yet as they hunt their first championship since their 2006 Stanley Cup.

Higher Expectations Than Ever

In betting markets, the Hurricanes are seen as serious contenders. They have some of the best odds to win the Cup at +950, Eastern Conference at +425, Metropolitan Division at +125, and President’s Trophy at +600. On the goaltending side, both Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov are in the mix to win the Jennings Trophy at +900 odds.

The rest of Carolina's lengthy list for Individual player performance wagers are compelling. Aho has an over/under set at 75.5 points, Nikolaj Ehlers and Seth Jarvis are both set with over/under 64.5 points on the season and Kochetkov has a line set at 23.5 wins. Meanwhile, there are very long‑shot props: Svechnikov, Aho, and Alexander Nikishin are all at +50000 to win the Hart Trophy; Andersen at +6600 and Kochetkov at +15000 for Vezina; Slavin at +10000 for Norris.

Carolina Hurricanes Betting Options for 2025–26

Team Futures

Stanley Cup: +950

Eastern Conference: +425

Metropolitan Division: +125

President’s Trophy: +600

To Make Playoffs: −1250

110+ Regular Season Points: +170

Regular Season Points Over/Under: 106.5

Goaltender Awards & Props

Frederik Andersen – Jennings Trophy: +900

Pyotr Kochetkov – Jennings Trophy: +900

Frederik Andersen – Vezina Trophy: +6600

Pyotr Kochetkov – Vezina Trophy: +15000

Pyotr Kochetkov – Wins Over/Under: 23.5

Coaching & Management Awards

Rod Brind’Amour – Jack Adams Award: +5000

Eric Tulsky – Jim Gregory Award (GM of the Year): +500

Skater Individual Awards

Sebastian Aho – Hart Trophy: +50000

Andrei Svechnikov – Hart Trophy: +50000

Alexander Nikishin – Hart Trophy: +50000

Jaccob Slavin – Norris Trophy: +10000

Alexander Nikishin – Calder Trophy: +1800

Sebastian Aho – Rocket Richard Trophy: +30000

Andrei Svechnikov – Rocket Richard Trophy: +50000

Sebastian Aho – Art Ross Trophy: +15000

Jordan Staal – Selke Trophy: +6000

Seth Jarvis – Selke Trophy: +5500

Sebastian Aho – Selke Trophy: +8000

Jaccob Slavin – Lady Byng Trophy: +750

Seth Jarvis – Lady Byng Trophy: +5000

Player Point Totals

Sebastian Aho – 75.5 Points: Over/Under

Seth Jarvis – 64.5 Points: Over/Under

Nikolaj Ehlers – 64.5 Points: Over/Under

Andrei Svechnikov – 50+ Points: −182

Logan Stankoven – 50+ Points: −135

Seth Jarvis – 70+ Points: +125

Nikolaj Ehlers – 70+ Points: +165

Sebastian Aho – 90+ Points: +500

Player Goal Totals

Logan Stankoven – 20+ Goals: +105

Sebastian Aho – 30+ Goals: −275

Sebastian Aho – 40+ Goals: +400

Seth Jarvis – 30+ Goals: −167

Seth Jarvis – 40+ Goals: +650

Nikolaj Ehlers – 30+ Goals: +300

