Kaprizov Betting on Himself: Rejects Historic Extension, Eyes Career-Best Performance in Contract-Year

Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov rejecting a historic contract extension means lots of points in contract year.

As the NHL season approaches, we are once again turning our attention to regular season player props, just like we did last year when we uncovered tremendous value across the board. From Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck, who not only hit the over on wins but also won the Vezina, our picks consistently delivered strong results.

One of our biggest wins came with Connor McDavid. Despite being the league’s most electric player, sportsbooks curiously priced him as a pure goal scorer, setting his total at a staggering 51.5 goals. However, with only one season above 44 goals in his previous nine, we confidently took the under and it paid off. This kind of edge came from digging deeper than surface-level stats and recognizing long-term trends and context that the sportsbooks often overlook.

One storyline throughout the league that has been hard to overlook lately in the contract dispute between the Minnesota Wild and superstar winger Kirill Kaprizov. After being offered a record-breaking eight-year, $128 million deal that would've averaged out to an annual cap hit at $16 million per season, making him the highest paid player in NHL history in AAV and total dollars. The sportsbooks are counting on another stellar year out of the Russian native with his over/under set at 100.5 points (-115 on BetMGM) on the season.

This line may confuse some as Kaprizov has only surpassed 100 points once in his career but that's mainly due to injuries. Since his sophomore season in 2021-22, Kaprizov has 158 goals and 177 assists for 335 points in just 264 games, meaning his point-per-game average sits at 1.27 which is inline with other superstars in the league like Toronto's Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

In three of the last four seasons, Kaprizov has surpassed or was on pace to record more than 101 points and going into a contract season, we can bet on the fact that he will make sure he's in the lineup as much as he can and he'll need to produce if he wants a bigger contract than the biggest one ever offered.

The Wild are back to looking fully healthy this season as Kaprizov and his top line center Joel Eriksson Ek are both back in the lineup after missing half of last season with injuries. Their top nine looks as deadly as ever as they still have the veteran winger in Mats Zuccarello, who is still producing 50-60 point seasons at 38 years old plus they have young center Marco Rossi back on a new deal with breakout star in recent years Matt Boldy. Not to mention, they brought in a former 40-goal scorer in Vladimir Tarasenko, they still have the always feisty Ryan Hartman on the third line with two of the franchise's top prospects in former first round picks Liam Ohgren and Danila Yurov, who could both be difference makers.

On the blue line, they'll also get some offensive contributions with Brock Faber and Zeev Buium both looking to get on the scoresheet. Last season, Minnesota finished with the 25th-best offense and this should improve as they are healthier with more added talent in the lineup.

This should all help Kaprizov hit well over 100 points this upcoming season with the only real worry for this bet being health and if he'll be able to play in all 82 games. If he does get injured, fans will need to hope he plays at least 74 games, as based on his 1.37 point-per-game average from last season, he should have over 100 points in that amount of time.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

