New Odds Suggest Maple Leafs Missing Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look for their third straight win on Thursday as they face a challenging road contest against the Carolina Hurricanes. Many in Toronto believe the team will regain momentum and find their way out of this slump as they always seem to do, but for Maple Leafs fans, concern is starting to creep in.

The clearest sign of worry comes from the sportsbooks as the Leafs had been consistently favored to make the playoffs until now. Toronto’s odds to reach the postseason have dropped to +125, with most sportsbooks predicting that the team will not make the playoffs.

Toronto currently sits with the 25th-best record in the NHL at 12-11-3, including a difficult 4-7-0 record on the road this season. Defensive struggles have been a major factor, with the Leafs allowing 3.46 goals against per game, the fifth-worst in the league. While the defense has improved since earlier in the season when it ranked worst in the NHL, injuries to key players have compounded the problem. Star players Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Matthew Knies have all missed time this season, fueling the sportsbooks’ skepticism.

Despite the team’s struggles, several players have been performing well with William Nylander leading the way with 32 points in 22 games, while veteran center John Tavares has quietly accumulated 29 points in 26 games. Leafs captain Auston Matthews will need to elevate his game if Toronto wants to make the playoffs, as he has 10 goals and eight assists for 18 points in 21 games. Winger Matthew Knies has filled the void left by Mitch Marner, recording 26 points this season compared to Marner’s 25.

With the playoffs within reach but far from certain, the Maple Leafs will need strong performances from their stars if they hope to turn their season around and it starts with their upcoming five-game homestand.

Hurricanes Ready To Overwhelm Leafs in High-Scoring Showdown

The Carolina Hurricanes, dominant at home and well-rested, are favored to push the struggling Toronto Maple Leafs in a high-scoring matchup.

