Sabres Long Shots Hold Value with Thompson, Dahlin and Ruff in Award Races

Exploring betting options for the Buffalo Sabres heading into the 2025-26 season, including Tage Thompson to win Rocket Richard, Rasmus Dahlin to win Norris, and Lindy Ruff to win Jack Adams.

The Buffalo Sabres are entering the 2025–26 NHL season with cautious optimism and plenty of intrigue for bettors. After finishing last season with a 36–39–7 record, the Sabres showed flashes of promise, largely thanks to star winger Tage Thompson, who led the team with 44 goals and 28 assists for 72 points. Fellow forward Alex Tuch, entering a contract year, also impressed with 36 goals and 31 assists for 67 points. With these two offensive weapons and key roster moves this offseason, sportsbooks are offering a wide range of betting options on Buffalo’s upcoming campaign.

Buffalo’s Odds: Playoff Hopefuls or Basement Dweller?

The Sabres are currently pegged at +15,000 to win the Stanley Cup, placing them as one of the longshots in the league. Their odds to win the Eastern Conference sit at +6,600, while the team’s chances to claim the Atlantic Division title are better but still optimistic at +3,000. For the Presidents’ Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s best regular season team, Buffalo is listed at +20,000, reflecting the long road ahead in a competitive division.

On the other end of the spectrum, Buffalo’s odds to finish with the league’s worst record are +3,500, suggesting some bettors see the Sabres still struggling to take the next step. The over/under for the team’s regular season points is set at 82.5, slightly higher than last season’s total of 79 points, while the Sabres’ chances to make the playoffs stand at +275, indicating a moderate level of confidence.

Thompson and Dahlin Lead Individual Betting Markets

Offensively, Tage Thompson is at the center of Buffalo’s hopes and many of the team’s individual betting lines. After scoring 44 goals last year, oddsmakers have set his goal total prop at over/under 37.5 goals for the upcoming season. He is also listed at +50,000 to win the Hart Trophy as league MVP and +2,200 to win the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL’s top goal scorer. Thompson’s over/under for total points is set at 69.5.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo’s elite defenseman, is drawing significant attention as well. His over/under for total points is set at 69.5, and he’s a solid contender for the Norris Trophy at +2,500. Dahlin is also in the running for the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s top point scorer at +30,000.

Alex Tuch, who is entering a contract year, remains a wild card. He has +50,000 odds to win the Rocket Richard Trophy, a long shot but a testament to his goal-scoring ability. Tuch is also on the board for the Selke Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s best defensive forward, at +10,000.

Goaltending and Coaching: Betting on Breakthroughs

In goal, the Sabres are leaning on a trio of young netminders who could make an impact. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen leads the pack with +25,000 odds to win the Vezina Trophy, given to the league’s top goaltender. Alexandar Georgiev and Alex Lyon are also listed with identical odds of +30,000 to claim the Vezina. Luukkonen is further in the running for the Jennings Trophy, awarded for fewest goals allowed, at +10,000.

Behind the bench, Lindy Ruff returns as head coach and is a popular choice to make a significant impact, listed at +2,500 to win the Jack Adams Award for NHL Coach of the Year. Ruff’s steady hand and experience could be a key factor in Buffalo’s development.

Key Buffalo Sabres 2025–26 Betting Odds Summary:

Stanley Cup: +15,000

Eastern Conference: +6,600

Atlantic Division: +3,000

Presidents’ Trophy: +20,000

Worst Record: +3,500

Regular Season Points (O/U): 82.5

Playoffs: Yes +275

Individual Awards & Props:

Tage Thompson Hart Trophy: +50,000

Tage Thompson Rocket Richard: +2,200

Tage Thompson Art Ross: +30,000

Tage Thompson Goals (O/U): 37.5

Tage Thompson Points (O/U): 69.5

Rasmus Dahlin Norris Trophy: +2,500

Rasmus Dahlin Art Ross: +30,000

Rasmus Dahlin Points (O/U): 69.5

Alex Tuch Rocket Richard: +50,000

Alex Tuch Selke Trophy: +10,000

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Vezina Trophy: +25,000

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Jennings Trophy: +10,000

Alexandar Georgiev Vezina Trophy: +30,000

Alex Lyon Vezina Trophy: +30,000

Lindy Ruff Jack Adams Award: +2,500

