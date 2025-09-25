Sportsbooks Count On Blackhawks Relying on Bedard Again in 2025-26

Exploring Betting Options for the Chicago Blackhawks Heading Into the 2025–26 NHL Season, Including Bedard for Hart, Knight for Vezina, and a Playoff Long Shot

The Chicago Blackhawks enter the 2025–26 NHL season still deep in their rebuild but with a growing sense of anticipation surrounding the development of star center Connor Bedard and a handful of young, promising talents. Following a difficult 2024–25 campaign that saw them finish with a 25–46–11 record and just 61 points, second-worst in the NHL, the Blackhawks have taken a measured approach to the offseason. While not built to contend immediately, the roster is beginning to take shape, and for bettors, the upcoming season offers an intriguing array of long shots, breakout bets, and developmental plays.

Bedard, who led the team in scoring last season with 67 points in 82 games, remains the focal point of nearly every individual betting market tied to Chicago. At just 20 years old, the former first-overall pick is already being priced at +800 to score 90 or more points this season, despite not yet eclipsing the 70-point mark. However, that projection isn’t far-fetched when considering his likely increase in ice time, power-play opportunities, and a more experienced supporting cast. Bedard is also being offered at +105 to score 30 or more goals, and a steep +800 to net 40 or more. His over/under lines have been set at 29.5 goals and 72.5 points, both totals that suggest modest but achievable year-two growth.

The Blackhawks made several roster moves this summer that could help unlock Bedard’s offensive upside. In July, they acquired winger Andre Burakovsky from Seattle and brought back forward Sam Lafferty in a trade with Buffalo. General manager Kyle Davidson also locked up Ryan Donato with a four-year extension after the forward tallied a surprising 31 goals and 62 points last season. Donato, who has found chemistry in a top-six role, has short odds of -175 to score 20 or more goals again this year, which could be one of the safer bets involving a Blackhawks player. Davidson also re-signed goaltender Arvid Söderblom and inked Anton Frondell and Louis Crevier to new deals, while bringing in veteran forward Dominic Toninato on a two-year, two-way contract.

Chicago’s most significant offseason change, however, came behind the bench. Jeff Blashill was named the team’s new head coach on May 22, replacing interim coach Derek King. Blashill, formerly of the Detroit Red Wings, brings a structured approach and is being offered at +2200 to win the Jack Adams Award if the Blackhawks can outperform expectations.

In net, the arrival of goaltender Spencer Knight, acquired in the Seth Jones trade last March, adds a new wrinkle to Chicago’s goaltending situation. Knight, once a top prospect with Florida, is projected to split time with Söderblom but could emerge as the starter. Oddsmakers have set his over/under win total at 19.5, and more ambitious bettors can take a flyer on him winning the Vezina Trophy at +15000. His chances for the Jennings Trophy are even longer at +30000, but if the Blackhawks surprise defensively, it’s a speculative angle worth monitoring.

As for the Calder Trophy race, Chicago has two under-the-radar candidates in defensemen Sam Rinzel and Artyom Levshunov.

Rinzel, a former first-round pick, is currently listed at +5000 to win rookie of the year, while Levshunov is slightly behind at +5500. Both are expected to play meaningful NHL minutes this season, especially after Levshunov’s late-season audition showed glimpses of top-four potential. Despite their youth, either could rise in the rankings if they earn power-play time and provide offensive contributions from the blue line.

The futures markets remain grim for Chicago overall, reflecting the team’s long-term rebuild and subpar record last year. The Blackhawks are listed at +50000 to win the Stanley Cup and +30000 to win the Western Conference or the Central Division. Those odds are among the longest in the league, underscoring the uphill battle they face in what remains a highly competitive conference. More realistically, the team is favored to finish with the worst record in the NHL at +200. Their over/under line for regular season points is set at 67.5, only a slight increase from last year’s total of 61, and they’re currently +1600 to make the playoffs—making them one of the least likely teams to qualify.

For fans or bettors looking to ride the wave of Bedard’s emergence, several individual props offer long odds with narrative appeal. Bedard is listed at +25000 to win the Hart Trophy, +30000 to win the Art Ross as the league’s top point scorer, and +15000 to win the Rocket Richard as the league’s leading goal scorer. While all three are considered long shots, particularly given Chicago’s projected standing, they speak to the belief in Bedard’s talent and the potential for a breakout campaign in year two. There’s also a nod to team discipline with defenseman Alex Vlasic listed at +8000 to win the Lady Byng Trophy, and to Chicago’s front office with general manager Kyle Davidson at +10000 to win the Jim Gregory Award for Executive of the Year.

Despite modest expectations for the team, the Blackhawks have a number of betting angles tied to player development and breakout potential. Bedard is likely to take another step forward and could push toward 70–80 points with even marginal help. Donato’s goal-scoring, Knight’s minutes in net, and the arrival of young defensemen make the individual prop market far more appealing than team-based bets. Chicago remains unlikely to contend this season, but for bettors seeking value in long-term growth and rising stars, there’s still plenty of upside worth considering at the sportsbook.

Blackhawks Betting Odds: Long Shots with Upside

Stanley Cup: +50000

Western Conference: +30000

Central Division: +30000

Worst Regular Season Record: +200 (Favorites to finish last)

To Make Playoffs: +1600

Regular Season Points (Over/Under): 67.5

To Record 90+ Points: +3000

Individual Awards & Player Props

Connor Bedard – 70+ Points: -175

Connor Bedard – 90+ Points: +800

Connor Bedard – 30+ Goals: +105

Connor Bedard – 40+ Goals: +800

Connor Bedard – Goals Over/Under: 29.5

Connor Bedard – Points Over/Under: 72.5

Connor Bedard – Hart Trophy: +25000

Connor Bedard – Art Ross Trophy: +30000

Connor Bedard – Rocket Richard Trophy: +15000

Ryan Donato – 20+ Goals: -175

Spencer Knight – Wins Over/Under: 19.5

Spencer Knight – Vezina Trophy: +15000

Spencer Knight – Jennings Trophy: +30000

Artyom Levshunov – Norris Trophy: +50000

Alex Vlasic – Norris Trophy: +50000

Alex Vlasic – Lady Byng Trophy: +8000

Sam Rinzel – Calder Trophy: +5000

Artyom Levshunov – Calder Trophy: +5500

Jeff Blashill – Jack Adams Award: +2200

Kyle Davidson – GM of the Year: +10000

