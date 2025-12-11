Stars Emerging As Sleeper Contender For President's Trophy

The Colorado Avalanche have stormed out of the gate this NHL season, dominating headlines and capturing the early-season spotlight. With impressive form and a stacked roster led by Nathan MacKinnon, the Avalanche are being heavily favored to win the President’s Trophy, currently sitting at -222 odds.

For bettors seeking value, the Dallas Stars may be the team worth watching. Despite being overshadowed by the Avalanche, the Stars are just two points back in the standings.

Both teams have 21 wins, but Colorado edges ahead thanks to a couple of extra overtime losses, highlighting just how tight this race really is. Dallas is currently listed at +500 odds to overtake the top spot, which could be a potential bargain for those willing to take a calculated risk.

The Stars’ firepower is undeniable as center Wyatt Johnston has been on an absolute tear, outproducing MacKinnon over the last nine games with 15 points compared to MacKinnon’s 14 in the same span. Adding to their offensive strength, forwards Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen have been red-hot, ensuring Dallas can match Colorado’s top-tier talent, including MacKinnon, Martin Nečas, and Cale Makar.

While the Avalanche remain the favorites, the Stars are in striking distance. One or two key wins could put them in the driver’s seat and potentially force their odds to drop sharply. Rumors that Dallas is looking to add even more talent to their lineup only increase the appeal of betting on them now, before any moves tighten the market further.

With star power, staying power, and proximity to the top of the standings, the Stars offer a compelling and potentially lucrative alternative in the President’s Trophy race.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.