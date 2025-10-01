Stars Set Sights on Stanley Cup After Blockbuster Rantanen Trade and Early Playoff Exit

The Dallas Stars gear up for another run at the Stanley Cup with their betting outlook significantly strengthened by the blockbuster trade for Mikko Rantanen, boosting expectations and elevating their chances of winning a championship.

The Dallas Stars enter the 2025–26 NHL season with renewed optimism, bolstered by significant roster moves and a commitment to contending for the Stanley Cup. After back-to-back appearances in the Western Conference Final, the Stars have made strategic additions to strengthen their lineup, including a blockbuster trade that brings elite forward Mikko Rantanen to Dallas.

In March 2025, the Stars made headlines by acquiring Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes. The trade involved sending forward Logan Stankoven, a 2026 first-round pick (top 10 protected), a 2026 third-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick, and a 2028 first-round pick (top 10 protected) to Carolina. In return, Dallas received Rantanen and signed him to an eight-year, $96 million contract extension, averaging $12 million annually.

Rantanen, a 28-year-old Finnish forward, brings a wealth of experience and scoring prowess to the Stars. Prior to the trade, he recorded 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 49 games with the Colorado Avalanche and added 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists) in 13 games with the Hurricanes. His addition to the lineup is expected to provide a significant boost to Dallas's offensive depth.

The Stars' core players from the previous season remain pivotal to their success. Matt Duchene led the team with 82 points (30 goals, 52 assists), followed closely by Jason Robertson with 80 points (35 goals, 45 assists). Wyatt Johnston contributed 71 points (33 goals, 38 assists), showcasing his continued development as a top-six forward. Veteran Jamie Benn added 49 points, providing leadership and experience.

In goal, Jake Oettinger was a workhorse, starting 58 games and posting a 36–18–4 record with a 2.59 goals-against average (GAA) and a .909 save percentage. His consistent play was instrumental in the Stars' strong regular-season performance.

The Dallas Stars have made strategic moves this offseason, highlighted by the acquisition of Mikko Rantanen, to bolster their roster and enhance their Stanley Cup aspirations. With a solid core of returning players and the addition of Rantanen's scoring ability, the Stars are poised to be a formidable force in the 2025–26 NHL season. Bettors have a range of options to consider, from team futures to individual player awards, as Dallas looks to make a deep playoff run and contend for the ultimate prize.

Dallas Stars 2025–26 Betting Options

Team Futures:

Stanley Cup Winner: +900

Western Conference Winner: +475

Central Division Winner: +210

President’s Trophy (Best Regular Season Record): +1000

To Record 100+ Regular Season Points: -227

To Record 110+ Regular Season Points: +220

Regular Season Points Over/Under: 104.5

Individual Awards:

Matt Duchene

Lady Byng Trophy: +5000

Esa Lindell

Lady Byng Trophy: +5000

Jason Robertson

Lady Byng Trophy: +8000

Hart Trophy (MVP): +50000

Rocket Richard Trophy (Leading Goal Scorer): +15000

Art Ross Trophy (Leading Point Scorer): +15000

Selke Trophy (Best Defensive Forward): +10000

Wyatt Johnston

Hart Trophy: +50000

Rocket Richard Trophy: +15000

Art Ross Trophy: +20000

Jake Oettinger

Jennings Trophy (Best Goaltending Tandem): +1200

Hart Trophy (MVP): +50000

Vezina Trophy (Best Goaltender): +1500

Jim Nill (General Manager)

Jim Gregory Award (Executive of the Year): +1200

Mikko Rantanen

Hart Trophy: +6600

Rocket Richard Trophy: +1800

Art Ross Trophy: +8000

Miro Heiskanen

Norris Trophy (Best Defenseman): +3500

Art Ross Trophy: +50000

Thomas Harley

Norris Trophy: +6000

Roope Hintz

Hart Trophy: +50000

Rocket Richard Trophy: +50000

Art Ross Trophy: +30000

Selke Trophy: +6000

Glen Gulutzan (Head Coach)

Jack Adams Award (Coach of the Year): +5000

