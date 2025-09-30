Werenski Anchors Columbus Defense as Blue Jackets Aim For Playoff Return

Exploring Betting Options for the Columbus Blue Jackets Heading Into the 2025–26 NHL Season, Highlighting Playoff Odds, Fantilli’s Goal Chase, and Werenski for Norris

The Columbus Blue Jackets enter the 2025–26 NHL season with cautious optimism, following a rebuilding campaign that showed flashes of promise. Despite finishing last season with a 31–41–10 record and 72 points, the emergence of young stars and a busy July 2025 offseason have shifted betting lines and raised expectations in Ohio. With newly hired President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell leading the front office and Dean Evason taking over behind the bench, Columbus is drawing interest in both team and player futures heading into October.

Waddell wasted no time making moves in July. According to NHL.com, the Blue Jackets signed veteran winger Anthony Duclair to a one-year deal and acquired defenseman John Klingberg via trade from the Anaheim Ducks, bolstering their blue line alongside star defenseman Zach Werenski. The team also inked restricted free agent Kent Johnson to a two-year bridge deal and brought in goaltender James Reimer on a short-term contract to provide depth behind Elvis Merzlikins and Jet Greaves.

Werenski remains the centerpiece of the Columbus back end and a primary name in awards betting markets. He led all Blue Jackets defensemen with 59 points in 77 games last season (11 goals, 48 assists), while Kirill Marchenko emerged as the club’s top scorer with 30 goals and 55 points in 82 games. Rookie standout Adam Fantilli was limited to 67 games but still posted 20 goals and 23 assists (43 points), showing glimpses of star potential in his first full NHL season.

As the 2025–26 campaign approaches, sportsbooks are offering a wide range of markets for Columbus. The Blue Jackets are listed at +160 to record 90 or more points in the regular season, with an over/under set at 84.5 points. Bettors bullish on a playoff push can find value at +200 for Columbus to make the postseason, while those expecting another bottom-tier finish can take them at +3500 to end with the NHL’s worst record.

On the individual side, Werenski is priced at -105 to finish with 70 or more points and carries the third-best odds to win the Norris Trophy at +1100. His long-shot odds for the Hart Trophy stand at +50000, though a monster season from the blueline could change that narrative. Marchenko, fresh off his breakout year, is listed at +125 to hit the 70-point mark and +140 to score 30 or more goals again. He’s also a 500-to-1 shot for the Hart and +30000 for both the Rocket Richard and Art Ross Trophies.

Fantilli is a strong favorite to reach 30 goals at -167 and holds +50000 odds to lead the league in goals. Meanwhile, Kent Johnson enters the season with +300 odds to join the 30-goal club for the first time in his career. Both he and Fantilli are seen as key pieces of Columbus’s next core, and their development will be central to the team’s playoff hopes.

Goaltending remains a wildcard. Elvis Merzlikins is projected to be the starter, though his over/under win total is set at 21.5 with no odds currently published. He’s listed at +25000 to win the Vezina Trophy and +10000 for the Jennings Trophy. Young netminder Jet Greaves, who impressed in limited starts last season, is a longer shot at +20000 for the Vezina and +15000 for the Jennings.

Columbus’s championship aspirations are still far-fetched, reflected in their +10000 odds to win the Stanley Cup and +5000 to win the Eastern Conference. A Metro Division title is listed at +3000, while the team is included in a group of franchises with +625 odds to win the Stanley Cup for the first time, alongside Buffalo, Ottawa, Minnesota, Nashville, San Jose, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Seattle, and Mammoth.

Head coach Dean Evason is priced at +1200 to win the Jack Adams Award, representing solid mid-tier value in a year where expectations for Columbus are low enough that a strong turnaround would earn significant coaching accolades. Don Waddell is listed at +4000 to win the Jim Gregory Award for top general manager.

The Blue Jackets aren’t widely seen as a contender just yet, but for bettors looking for value plays or breakout candidates, there’s no shortage of intriguing props. Whether it’s backing Werenski for a Norris run, betting on Marchenko or Fantilli to cross the 30-goal threshold, or predicting a surprising playoff berth, Columbus presents high-risk, high-reward opportunities across the board in 2025–26.

Columbus Blue Jackets 2025–26 Betting Options

Team Futures

Blue Jackets to record 90+ regular season points: +160

Blue Jackets regular season points over/under: 84.5

Blue Jackets to make playoffs: +200

Blue Jackets to win Stanley Cup: +10000

Blue Jackets to win Eastern Conference: +5000

Blue Jackets to win Metropolitan Division: +3000

Blue Jackets to finish with worst record: +3500

First-time Stanley Cup winner (CBJ, BUF, OTT, MIN, NSH, SJS, VAN, WPG, SEA, MAM): +625

Individual Awards & Props

Adam Fantilli

To score 30+ goals: -167

To win Rocket Richard Trophy: +50000

To win Art Ross Trophy: +50000

Dean Evason

To win Jack Adams Award: +1200

Don Waddell

To win Jim Gregory Award (Top GM): +4000

Elvis Merzlikins

Wins over/under: 21.5

To win Vezina Trophy: +25000

To win Jennings Trophy: +10000

Ivan Provorov

To win Norris Trophy: +50000

Jet Greaves

To win Vezina Trophy: +20000

To win Jennings Trophy: +15000

Kent Johnson

To score 30+ goals: +300

Kirill Marchenko

To record 70+ points: +125

To score 30+ goals: +140

To win Hart Trophy: +50000

To win Rocket Richard Trophy: +30000

To win Art Ross Trophy: +30000

Zach Werenski

To record 70+ points: -105

Points over/under: 68.5

To score 20+ goals: +300

To win Norris Trophy: +1100

To win Hart Trophy: +50000

To win Art Ross Trophy: +30000

To win Lady Byng Trophy: +8000

