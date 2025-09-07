Adirondack Thunder Add Defenseman Conner Hutchison

The Adirondack Thunder have announced that they have signed defenseman Conner Hutchison to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

The 25-year-old left-shot defenseman joins the Thunder after playing in 11 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the end of the 2024-25 season. During that span, he recorded three assists.

The Hicksville, New York native finished his final year at NCAA (D1) Miami University where he had nine points in 33 games.

In a total of 112 collegiate games between University of Vermont, Sacred Heart University and Miami University, Hutchison had nine goals and 35 assists for 44 points.

Prior to his collegiate career, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound blueliner played 35 games in the United States Hockey League for the Chicago Steel and Tri-City Storm. He also appeared in 80 games in the British Columbia Hockey League with Penticton.

Hutchison’s sister, Cailey Hutchison, played for the Connecticut Whale of the PHF before retiring. His brother, Nick, plays for Villacher SV in the ICEHL.