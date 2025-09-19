Adirondack Thunder Adds NCAA Championship Experience To Roster

The Adirondack Thunder have announced that the club has signed forward Christophe Fillion to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

The 25-year-old rookie begins his first full season as a pro. He played eight games at the end of the 2024-25 season with the Idaho Steelheads and recorded an assist.

Prior to making his professional debut, the Sherbrooke, Quebec native played five seasons of collegiate hockey at NCAA (D1) Quinnipiac University and Miami University.

In 158 total games, the left-shot forward totaled 64 points (29-35-64) and a plus/minus of +16.

Fillion has a national championship on his resume. He helped Quinnipiac University capture four-straight ECAC Regular-Season Championships and an NCAA Championship in the 2022-23 season.