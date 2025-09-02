Admirals Sign Rookie Forward From Hungary

The Norfolk Admirals have added some depth at center.

The club announced on Tuesday they have signed forward Kristóf Papp to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

The 24-year-old Papp is scheduled to join the Admirals for his first full season as a professional.

The Budapest, Hungary native spent last season completing his collegiate career at Lindenwood University. In 29 games with the Lions, Papp totaled 11 points (four goals, seven assists).

Papp then signed his first professional contract (amateur tryout contract - ATO) with the Iowa Heartlanders on Feb. 26. In his first pro game against the Kalamazoo Wings, Papp picked up two assists. He would play four more games with Iowa before he was released from his ATO.

Papp began his collegiate career at Michigan State University in 2020, where he played two seasons with the Spartans. He then transferred to Northern Michigan for two seasons, where he posted a combined 35 points in 72 games.

The Hungarian has represented his country in numerous major tournaments since 2017.

“Papp will supply center depth and is a guy that can play up-and-down our lineup in all situations,” Jeff Carr, Admirals general manager and head coach, stated. He creates offense coming out of offensive-zone face-offs and will be an added addition around the net, similar to Brady Fleurent.”

The 2025-26 Admirals roster currently consists of 15 players (11 forwards and four defensemen).