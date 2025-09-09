Bison Announce Time Change For Home Game

The Bloomington Bison have made a change to one of their home games for the upcoming season.

Team president Andy Zilch announced Tuesday that Bloomington’s home game against the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Grossinger Motors Arena will now start at 6 Pm CT. The game was previously set for a 7 Pm puck drop.

Tickets for all Bison home games are currently on sale through Full Season Memberships. Pricing starts at just $699 per seat. Memberships include exclusive benefits such as 15% merchandise discount, flexible ticket exchanges, access to exclusive events with Bison players and coaches, and much more! Payment plans are also available for as low as $87 a month.

The team’s 72-game schedule begins at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Oct. 18 against the Iowa Heartlanders at 7 Pm. The Bison will face 12 teams across all four Divisions in the ECHL.

The Central Division rival Heartlanders will visit Bloomington eight times starting on Opening Night. The two teams play each other 13 total times.

The Bison will also play 12 games against Kalamazoo, 11 against Indy, nine against Toledo, eight against Fort Wayne and five against Cincinnati.

In addition, the Bison will host the Kansas City Mavericks in December, the Tahoe Knight Monsters in January, and the Maine Mariners in February.

The regular season concludes in Greenville, South Carolina with a three-game series against the Swamp Rabbits.