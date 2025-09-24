Cade McNelly Returns To Tulsa Oilers For Second Season

The Tulsa Oilers have announced the re-signing of defenseman Cade McNelly for the 2025-26 season.

McNelly, 23, returns to Tulsa after recording six assists and 76 penalty minutes in a delayed-start, 31-game rookie campaign last season.

The second-year Oiler also skated in three of Tulsa’s five post-season contests.

Oilers head coach Rob Murray is as impressed with McNelly’s physicality as he is his defensive skillset.

“Cade joined the team just after Christmas last year,” Murray stated. “He made his presence felt right away fighting Garrett Klotz in one of his first games. He did really well against arguably the best fighter in the league, which was a big statement to his toughness and ability as a fighter. He isn’t just a fighter who is a liability either. He was really dependable defensively for us and was a pro-level player from the start despite not playing the previous season.

“This year, he comes in with pro experience and gets to attend our training camp, and he will be a more polished player for us.”

A left-shot defenseman, McNelly’s six points were registered in three separate two-assist contests. Despite 2024-25 being his first professional campaign, McNelly attended NHL training camp with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021, featuring for the Kings at the 2021 Arizona Rookie Faceoff tournament.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound blueliner played his junior hockey in the WHL, racking up 17 points (6-11-17) and 317 PIM in 122 games — all but one coming with the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The Westlock, Alta. native led the WHL in PIM during the 2019-20 season, logging 110 to go along with 10 points (3-7-10) in just 40 appearances.

McNelly finished his junior hockey career with stints in the BCHL with Vernon Vipers and also played collegiate hockey for the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference.

McNelly joins previously announced blueliners Duggie Lagrone, Mike McKee and Michael Davies as well as forwards Josh Nelson, Tyler Poulsen, Keegan Iverson, Easton Armstrong, Justin Michaelian, Matthew Henry, Tyrell Goulbourne, Adam McMaster and Matt Koethe as announced skaters for the Oilers this coming season.