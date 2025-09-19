Chongmin Lee Returns To Bloomington

Chongmin Lee is coming back to the Bloomington Bison.

Head coach Phillip Barski announced that the forward has been re-signed to an ECHL standard player contract for 2025-26.

The 26-year-old Lee led the team in assists and points-per-game (0.89) and finished second on the team in scoring during the inaugural season with 55 points (22-33-55) in 62 games.

The standout rookie also recorded the most three-point games (five), had the second-most multi-point games (14) and tied the team record for longest point streak of the season with 14 points (7-7-14) across eight games.

In 2023-24, the 5-foot-11, 187-pound forward from Seoul, South Korea was crowned Asia League Champion with HL Anyang and has also represented his country on the international stage for many years. Lee was recognized with the Top Player on Team award on his 2023-24 World Championship team and helped win a silver medal in 2024-25.