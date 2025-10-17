ECHL Announces Final Rosters Prior To Start Of Regular Season

On the eve of the start of a new season, all 30 ECHL teams have released their final rosters prior to the start of the 2025-26 campaign, which kicks off on Friday.

ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 Players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.

For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 Players on the active roster, no more than 19 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.

Teams are permitted to carry up to two (2) Players at a time on the Reserve List, while an unlimited number of Players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve and one (1) Player can be placed on the 3-day Injured Reserve.

For a complete list of each team's final roster, click here.

The 38th season of the ECHL begins on Friday with eight games, continues on Saturday with 13 games and concludes with seven games on Sunday.