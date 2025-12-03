ECHL Names Player Of The Week

Hudson Elynuik of the Florida Everblades is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 24-30.

Elynuik scored five goals and added two assists for seven points in four games last week.

The 28-year-old scored a pair of goals in a 4-0 win at Orlando against the Solar Bears on Monday, dished out an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, recorded three points (2g-1a) in a 6-3 victory over Savannah on Friday and had a goal in a 5-2 win against the Ghost Pirates on Saturday.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Elynuik has skated in five games for Florida this season after beginning the season in Slovakia with Liptovsky Mikulas HK, where he had three points (2g-1a) in five games.

Elyniuk has totaled 38 points (15g-23a) in 40 career ECHL games with Florida, Rapid City and Newfoundland while adding 71 points (25g-46a) in 210 career American Hockey League games with Toronto, Tucson and Chicago.

Prior to turning pro, Elyniuk tallied 223 points (84g-139a) in 280 career games with Kootenay and Spokane of the Western Hockey League.

On behalf of Hudson Elynuik, a case of pucks will be donated to a Florida youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.