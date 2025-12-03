    • Powered by Roundtable

    ECHL Names Player Of The Week

    Dec 3, 2025, 00:23
    Dec 3, 2025, 00:23
    Hudson Elynuik scored five goals and added two assists for seven points in four games last week.

    Hudson Elynuik of the Florida Everblades is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 24-30.

    Elynuik scored five goals and added two assists for seven points in four games last week.

    The 28-year-old scored a pair of goals in a 4-0 win at Orlando against the Solar Bears on Monday, dished out an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, recorded three points (2g-1a) in a 6-3 victory over Savannah on Friday and had a goal in a 5-2 win against the Ghost Pirates on Saturday.

    A native of Calgary, Alberta, Elynuik has skated in five games for Florida this season after beginning the season in Slovakia with Liptovsky Mikulas HK, where he had three points (2g-1a) in five games.

    Elyniuk has totaled 38 points (15g-23a) in 40 career ECHL games with Florida, Rapid City and Newfoundland while adding 71 points (25g-46a) in 210 career American Hockey League games with Toronto, Tucson and Chicago.

    Prior to turning pro, Elyniuk tallied 223 points (84g-139a) in 280 career games with Kootenay and Spokane of the Western Hockey League.

    On behalf of Hudson Elynuik, a case of pucks will be donated to a Florida youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.