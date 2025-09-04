Former Bowling Green State Forward Signs With Atlanta Gladiators

The Atlanta Gladiators have announced that the club has signed forward Ethan Scardina for the 2025-26 season.

The 24-year-old Scardina joins the Gladiators after completing a five-year collegiate career at Bowling Green State University.

The native of South Surrey, BC, was named the team’s captain for his graduate season, finishing the 2024-25 campaign with seven goals and nine assists for 16 points in 35 games.

In 143 career games with the Falcons, Scardina notched 30 goals and 28 assists for 58 points.

Prior to playing NCAA Division I hockey at Bowling Green State, Scardina played four seasons of junior hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Vernon Vipers, Cowichan Valley Capitals, and Nanaimo Clippers.

The 6-foot-1”, 192-pound forward was named the captain of the Clippers in his final junior season and finished his junior career with 62 goals and 67 assists for 129 points in 153 games.

Scardina will add versatility up front for Atlanta.

“He is a proven leader that has been a captain at each level he has played,” Gladiators director of hockey operations and head coach Matt Ginn stated. “Ethan is a big body that plays a heavy game and has a good scoring touch around the net. He thrives in the gritty areas of the ice and we're very excited to bring him aboard this season."

Scardina joins Andrew Jarvis, Ryan Nolan, Connor Galloway, Isak Walther, Brenden Datema, Peter Morgan, Ryley Appelt, Alex Young, Jack Robilotti, Mickey Burns, Ryan Francis, Anthony Firriolo, and Joey Cipollone as players who have signed with the Gladiators for the 2025-26 season.