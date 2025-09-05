Former Clarkson Captain Signs With Greensboro Gargoyles

As they prepare to launch their inaugural season in the ECHL, the Greensboro Gargoyles announced the signing of forward Ryan Richardson for the 2025–26 season.

Richardson joins the ECHL's latest expansion team following a four year career at Clarkson University, where he appeared in 147 games and recorded 26 goals and 53 assists for 79 points.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound left winger enjoyed his most productive campaign as a senior when he posted 30 points (11-19-30) across 38 games.

A native of Stittsville, Ontario, Richardson also spent time in the USHL with the Fargo Force and in the CCHL with the Smiths Falls Bears before beginning his NCAA career.

“I’m really excited to get down to Greensboro and meet all of the players, staff, and fans,” Richardson stated. “It’s an honor to be a part of bringing hockey back to the city, and I can’t wait to feel the energy and excitement it will bring to the community. In my conversations with Coach Burt, I was really drawn to his mentality and vision, and knew I wanted to be a part of it.”

Beyond his production, Richardson made his mark as a leader both on and off the ice. During his senior year, Richardson was honored with the number 6, becoming just the third captain since 1989 to receive it, a recognition that reflects the work ethic and leadership embodied by former Clarkson captain Mike Morrison. He also became a two time recipient of the Mike Morrison Award, presented annually to the player who best exemplifies perseverance, dedication, and commitment to the program.

“Ryan is a hard-working, two-way forward who brings a strong work ethic to our core,” Head Coach Scott Burt noted. “He will be a tremendous asset in the locker room, bringing leadership as a former captain at Clarkson University and continuing that presence as a positive ambassador in the community.”

Richardson adds to the list of seven players, all forwards, who have signed with the Gargoyles for the 2025-26 season. The team begins its inaugural season on Oct. 18 and 19 when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum.