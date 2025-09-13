Former Clarkson Goaltender To Join Solar Bears

The Orlando Solar Bears announced the signing of rookie goaltender Ethan Langenegger (LAANG-en-EGG-er) to a contract for the 2025-26 season.

The 24-year-old Kamloops, B.C. native joins the Solar Bears for his first full professional season. He made his professional debut last season with the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL following the conclusion of his five-year collegiate career at Clarkson University.

His 2.14 goals-against average for the Golden Knights was tied for the seventeenth-best in the nation and earned him ECAC Goaltender of the Year honors.

In five seasons of college hockey with Clarkson (2024-25) and Lake Superior State University (2020-2024), the 6-foot, 187-pound netminder appeared in 120 games. He posted a 54-54-6 record, a 2.60 GAA and a .911 SP.

Prior to his collegiate career, Langenegger played three seasons of junior hockey with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the BCHL. He recorded a 42-34-4 total, with a 2.99 GAA and .908 SP.