Future ECHL Expansion Team Unveils Official Brand

The expansion New Mexico Pro Hockey Club, scheduled to begin play in the 2026-27 ECHL season, officially unveiled its permanent name and identity.

The team will now be known as the New Mexico Goatheads, chosen by fans in a “Name the Team” contest that drew over 2,000 entries this past June.

The announcement marks the next milestone for the state’s new ECHL team, which was introduced in May and will begin play in the 2026-27 season at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

The Goatheads name pays tribute to New Mexico’s rugged character and natural landscape. Inspired by the infamous goathead thorn—a hardy desert plant known for its toughness and ability to “stick” wherever it goes—the brand symbolizes resilience and grit.

The logo also incorporates the strength of ibex goats found in the Florida Mountains of southern New Mexico, combining local culture with bold design.

“This brand represents New Mexico’s toughness, pride, and resilience,” said Jared Johnson, General Manager of the New Mexico Goatheads. “We wanted something authentic to our community, and we believe the Goatheads are a team and a symbol fans across the state can rally behind."

The identity was developed in partnership with The Barn Creative, a nationally recognized sports branding firm. Anchored by a bold color palette of Desert Red, Sand, and Rio Grande Blue, the Goatheads look is designed to stand out on the ice, across merchandise, and throughout the state.

The New Mexico Goatheads are owned and operated by REV Entertainment and will take the ice at the Rio Rancho Events Center beginning in the 2026-27 ECHL season.

With a commitment to building a fan-first culture and creating lasting community connections, the Goatheads are set to establish a new era of professional hockey in New Mexico.

For more information and ongoing updates, visit NMGoatheads.com.