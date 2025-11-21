Gladiators Trade Goalie To Admirals

The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Thursday that goaltender Logan Stein has been traded to the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for cash considerations.

The 24-year-old Stein was with the Gladiators during training camp on a tryout agreement and was signed to a Standard Player Contract by Atlanta on Nov. 10. He was the backup to T.J. Semptimphelter for Atlanta’s last two games at South Carolina and Jacksonville.

The first-year pro played four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at Ferris State University, and one at the University of Michigan.

The 24-year-old, 6’3”, 205-pound goaltender posted a record of 11-9-2 with a 3.22 GAA an .893 SV%, and 1 shutout with the Wolverines last season. He finished his collegiate career with a 3.41 GAA, an .892 SV%, 1 shutout, and a record of 21-43-6.

The Gladiators are back at home to take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday night for Glads Fight Cancer Night at Gas South Arena. The Glads will wear specialty jerseys honoring those battling cancer and remembering those who have lost the fight.

Puck drop for Saturday’s contest is set for 7:10 Pm EST.