Greensboro Gargoyles Add Defenseman Braden Doyle

As they prepare for their inaugural season in the ECHL, the Greensboro Gargoyles have added another player to their roster.

The affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League announced they have signed defenseman Braden Doyle for the 2025–26 season.

The 24-year-old left-shot blueliner joins the Gargoyles following a collegiate career that included time at Boston University, Northeastern, and Niagara.

Doyle capped off his senior year at Niagara in 2024-25 by appearing in all 37 of the team’s games, recording 10 points (1-9-10) and blocking a team-high 39 shots while maintaining a +4 rating.

The 5-foot-11, 181-pound defenseman also contributed a power play goal in a tie against Holy Cross and played a key role on the Purple Eagles’ blue line.

A native of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Doyle was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Draft. He was invited to the Carolina Hurricanes Rookie Camp in 2025 and earned a spot on the Canes’ top defensive pairing during the Prospects Showcase, impressing coaches with his calm decision-making and ability to move the puck under pressure.

“Braden showed a lot of composure at the Hurricanes Rookie Camp and Prospects Showcase,” said Head Coach Scott Burt. “He has a calmness with the puck, makes smart first passes, and has the vision to set up plays from the back end. That ability to break the puck out under pressure is something that really stood out, and it will be a big asset for us this season.”

Doyle adds to the list of players the Gargoyles have signed for the 2025–26 season. The club currently has a total of nine forwards and four defensemen signed as of Monday.

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum.