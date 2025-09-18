Icemen Ink Defenseman Condotta For 2025-26

The Jacksonville Icemen announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Jaden Condotta for the 2025-26 season.

Condotta, 24, began his professional career last spring appearing in two games with the Indy Fuel.

Prior to joining Indy, the 6-foot, 195-pound rookie defenseman finished a productive final season at Toronto Metropolitan University, collecting 23 points (5-18-23) in 28 games played.

Condotta also played one collegiate season at Aurora, where he registered 14 points (6-8-14) in 29 games. While at Aurora, he was named to the NCAA Division-III (NCHA) All-Conference team and All-Freshman team for the 2022-23 season.

Prior to his collegiate career, the Georgetown, Ontario resident played three seasons with his hometown Georgetown Raiders in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL). He also played one season with the North York Rangers.

In total, Condotta posted 104 points (12-92-104) with 213 penalty minutes in 218 OJHL games from 2017-21.