Kalamazoo Wings Announce Celebration Of Future Downtown Home

The future of Downtown Kalamazoo is about to take center stage.

The Kalamazoo Wings announced details about a special celebration on Friday, Sept. 26. The community is invited to join in a free evening celebration to officially break ground on the Kalamazoo Event Center and Athletic Performance Center, a transformative project for the region.

The entire day will showcase Kalamazoo’s spirit, with family activities, local food & entertainment, and opportunities to learn more about the Kalamazoo Event Center.

The celebration will build throughout the day and culminate in the evening with the community celebration for families of all ages.

“When our community comes together, amazing things grow,” Tim Rayman, Greenleaf Hospitality Group CEO, said in a news release. “We’re excited to break ground together and invite everyone out to celebrate our exciting future.”

Following the groundbreaking, Water Street outside the Radisson (from Rose Street to near Koopsen’s Alley) will transform into a festival-style block party. Programming and activities on the Kalamazoo Mall include live music, fanfest activities and more.

“This groundbreaking reflects more than a building; it’s the power of teamwork,” Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings General Manager and Governor, stated. “By partnering with Western Michigan University, Greenleaf Hospitality, and our community, we’re building something that will elevate Kalamazoo together, on and off the ice.”

Highlights include Kalamazoo Mall Center Stage Event (Corner of Water St. and Kalamazoo Mall); Food trucks, beverages and fan experiences; Pep performances & mascots (Buster & Slappy); Arena renderings, hype videos and a flythrough of the new facility on big screens; and WMU Hockey National Championship Trophy with Photo Opportunities.

Speakers during the community event include city dignitaries, WMU Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae, WMU Head Football Coach Lance Taylor & WMU Head Coaches, K-Wings Head Coach Joel Martin, with local personalities leading the celebration.

Community members are encouraged to wear their Western Michigan University & Kalamazoo Wings spirit wear and participate in on-stage giveaways, live music, and family-friendly experiences celebrating what’s to come for Kalamazoo.

For more information about the Kalamazoo Event Center Groundbreaking Community Celebration, visit the Kalamazoo Event Center’s website.