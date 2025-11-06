Komets Blank Everblades In Big Road Victory

It isn’t often that Florida Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson is on the short end of a shutout. If anything, he’s usually the one not allowing a goal.

That was not the case Wednesday night in Estero, as another goalie with a similar last name (albeit a different spelling) slammed the door on the Everblades all night.

Samuel Jonsson posted his third consecutive shutout as the Fort Wayne Komets came away with a convincing 5-0 victory over Cam Johnson and the Everblades.

It was the fourth shutout of the season for the Komets, as James Stefan helped the cause with two goals. Florida has scored just one goal in their last three home games.

Neither team could solve the other’s goaltender in a scoreless first period. Stefan recorded his first goal of the night at 14:15 of the middle frame, putting in a shot on a rebound that had deflected off Cam Johnson’s pad.

The Komets got going in the third, scoring four unanswered goals. Matthew Bown fed Tyler Inamoto, who increased the lead to 2-0.

Reece Harsch added another tally less than two minutes later off a Kirill Tyutyayev pass for a 3-0 Fort Wayne lead at the midway point of the third period.

After Stefan made the score 4-0 with his second tally of the evening, tempers boiled over. The Everblades were assessed six penalties including a 10-minute misconduct to Carson Gicewicz.

Former Everblade Alex Aleardi, returning to Hertz Arena for the first time since the team’s 2022 Kelly Cup Championship season, finished off his former team with a power-play goal at 13:08 for the 5-0 Komets victory.

Samuel Jonsson turned aside all 17 shots he faced for another flawless victory. Cam Johnson stopped 25 of 30 shots to suffer the loss.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.

FREE GIFT ISSUE + 12 ISSUES + FREE DIGITAL ARCHIVE + FREE SHIPPING

*** Canada Post Strike update - as of October 15, 2025 - Please be aware that Canada Post is now in a rolling strike. While they are accepting mail, delivery times could be longer than expected. US orders are not impacted. WHAT'S INCLUDED IN YOUR PRINT & DIGITAL ARCHIVE SUBSCRIPTION > FREE GIFT ISSUE* of your