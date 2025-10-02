Lions Add Experienced Forward Prior To Start Of Training Camp

The defending Kelly Cup Champion Trois-Rivières Lions have signed forward Anthony Poulin for the upcoming season.

Poulin returns to North America after starting the season in France with the Rapaces de Gap in the Ligue Magnus. In five games, he recorded two goals and one assist for a total of three points.

Poulin is also making a return to the Montreal Canadiens’ organization, having played one game with the Laval Rocket at the end of last season.

The power forward wore the “C” for three seasons with the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees. Earlier in his career, he also captained the Victoriaville Tigres in the QMJHL during the 2019-2020 season.

In total, Poulin has played more than 200 games in Quebec Major Junior Hockey, including time with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, where he shared the ice with none other than Morgan Adams-Moisan.

Fresh off his arrival in Trois-Rivières, the forward stated: “I want to bring my work ethic and leadership to the team as soon as I arrive. These are values that have always been part of who I am, both as a person and as a hockey player, and I want to show them right from the start.”