Maine Mariners Add Two Additional Forwards For 2025-26

The Maine Mariners have added a pair of power forwards to their roster for the 2025-26 season, announcing the signings of Lynden McCallum and Shawn Element.

The 25-year-old McCallum returns to Maine after being acquired from Idaho in a three-team trade in December of 2024. He skated in 44 games for Maine, posting 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists), in addition to 16 points in 28 games for the Steelheads.

On the final day of the regular season, McCallum collected an assist, bringing him to 100 career ECHL points.

In addition to the Mariners and Steelheads, the Manitoba-born McCallum has also played for the Savannah Ghost Pirates and the Fort Wayne Komets. He’s also played 20 games in the American Hockey League, making his professional debut for the Henderson Silver Knights in the 2021-22 season.

Element is a native of Victoriaville, QC, and spent last season with the AHL’s Ontario Reign.

In 64 games, Element posted 14 points (9 goals, 5 assists), also appearing in two playoff contests.

Prior to the Reign, Element played three seasons for the Syracuse Crunch. The physical forward has 263 penalty minutes in 208 career AHL games.

The 25-year-old Element has 15 career ECHL games under his belt, all with the Orlando Solar Bears, registering nine points (four goals, five assists).

Before he turned pro, Element played five seasons in the QMJHL, including captaining both the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and Cape Breton Eagles. He won a QMJHL Championship with Victoriaville in 2021.