Nailers' Pavlenko Receives Weekly Award

The Wheeling Nailers continue to rack up the hardware this season.

Maxim Pavlenko of the Nailers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 1-7.

Pavlenko went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .964 in three appearances last week.

The 23-year-old stopped all 32 shots in a 4-0 win at Reading against the Royals on Wednesday, made 20 saves in a 3-1 victory against the Greensboro Gargoyles on Friday and turned aside 29 shots in a 5-2 win over the Gargoyles on Sunday.

Under contract to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, Pavlenko is 8-3-0 in 11 appearances for the Nailers this season with two shutouts, a 2.27 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. He has also seen action in four games for the Penguins where he is 3-1-0 with one shutout, a 2.16 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912.

A native of Aksu, Kazakhstan, Pavlenko has spent the previous two seasons with Ryazan HC of the VHL, posting a 2.44 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in 32 appearances.