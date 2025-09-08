Report: Utah Grizzlies To Relocate Following 2025-26 Season

According to Frank Seravalli, the Utah Grizzlies will be relocating following the 2025-26 season.f

The Grizzlies are expected to relocate to Trenton, N.J. to play at CURE Insurance Arena - former longtime home of the Titans - for the 2026-27 season, according to Seravalli.

A formal announcement is expected to be made on Tuesday, with a contest to name the team upcoming.

Last June, the Grizzlies announced in a statement they were in the formal process of exploring the potential sale of the team. The Grizzlies missed the playoffs this past season, finishing 25-39-6-2 (58 points). They celebrated their 30th season of professional hockey in the state of Utah, having played in the International Hockey League from 1995-2001.

A source close to the situation told The Hockey News in June the arrival of the Utah Hockey Club (now officially called the Mammoth) had little to do with the Grizzlies exploring a potential sale and relocation. However, the Mammoth has not treated the Grizzlies as an ally or partner since arriving, according to the source. (The Grizzlies are currently the ECHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche).

This story will continue to be updated as more details develop.