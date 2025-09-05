Rookie Stan Cooley Signs With Stingrays

The South Carolina Stingrays have added their third newcomer of the 2025-26 season with the signing of forward Stan Cooley.

Cooley, 23, starts his professional career with the Stingrays following four years playing NCAA hockey at Colorado College.

During the 2024-25 season, Cooley captained the Tigers and tied a career high in goals with six and added six assists in 37 games.

The Regina, Saskatchewan native was also an assistant captain for Colorado during his sophomore and junior campaigns.

“Coming off a successful college career and serving as captain at Colorado College, Stan has shown he’s a smart, reliable, two-way centerman who can be trusted in all situations,” new Stingrays head coach Dave Warsofsky said in a statement. “He’s a player our staff has followed closely, and we believe his leadership, work ethic, and complete game will translate well at the pro level. We’re looking forward to watching him take this next step in his career with us.”

Cooley set a career high in points during the 2022-23 season with 20 (6-14-20), finishing third on the team that year.

In his career with Colorado, Cooley logged 64 points (23-41-64) in 148 games.

“I’m super excited to join the Stingrays,” Cooley stated. “I’ve heard nothing but great things about Charleston and the Stingray organization. I can’t wait to get down there and get things going!”

Prior to his time at Colorado College, the forward played for one year with the Lincoln Stars in the USHL, tallying 19 points (7-12-19) after spending two seasons with the Spruce Grove Saints in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL). He was named to the AJHL All-Rookie Team in the 2018-19 season and had 69 points (26-43-69) in 136 games with Spruce Grove.

Cooley becomes the third newcomer to join the Stingrays for the 2025-26 season, joining forward Mitch Deelstra and defenseman DJ King.