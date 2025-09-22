Solar Bears Sign Cody Schiavon

The Orlando Solar Bears announced today the signing of rookie defenseman Cody Schiavon to a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Schiavon, 25, enters his first professional season following a five-year college career at University of Vermont (2020-22) and Canisius University (2022-25).

The West Kelowna, B.C. native tallied 22 points (6-16-22) and 61 penalty minutes in 118 NCAA games over five seasons.

In junior hockey, Schiavon appeared in parts of four seasons in the BCHL prior to his college career. In 148 games, the 6-foot, 201-pound rearguard posted 62 points (15-47-62) for the Trail Smoke Eaters, Surrey Eagles, and Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Training camps in the ECHL are just around the corner, and the Solar Bears will kick off their 2025 pre-season in Florida against the Everblades Oct. 9. They begin the 2025-26 regular season at home against the Everblades Oct. 17.