Stingrays Introduce New VIP Experience For Fans At North Charleston Coliseum

The South Carolina Stingrays are introducing a new VIP experience just in time for the start of the 2025-26 season.

On Monday, the team announced it is introducing The Ice Lounge, a new experience at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Ice Lounge will be available as an add on to group ticket purchases for an exclusive experience on a Stingrays game day.

Stingrays fans can savor a curated selection of hot and cold finger foods and enjoy one complimentary beverage of their choice (beer, wine, single mixed drink, soda, or water), with a full-service bar available for additional purchases.

The lounge features a private setting with an 85" television, keeping fans close to every play through the end of the second intermission.

Rays fans can take advantage of the opportunity to enhance their Stingrays gameday by contacting the club at 843-744-7418 or online on stingrayshockey.com.

The Stingrays will kick off their 2025-26 season on Saturday, Oct. 18, with the Home Opener against the Norfolk Admirals. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 Pm.