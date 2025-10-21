Tahoe Knight Monsters Forward Awarded ECHL Player Of The Week

The ECHL has named Casey Bailey of the Tahoe Knight Monsters as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 17-19.

Bailey had quite a start to Opening Weekend. He scored four goals and added two assists for six points in three games against the Idaho Steelheads during the opening weekend of the season.

The 33-year-old had an assist in a 6-3 win on Friday, netted a hat trick in a 6-4 loss on Saturday and added a goal and an assist in a 6-5 loss on Sunday.

Bailey’s hat trick came in Tahoe’s first win of the season, a 6-4 triumph over the Steelheads last Saturday. On Sunday, the Knight Monsters fell in the rubber match 6-5, but Bailey notched two more points, putting him in a tie for the league lead in points with six entering this week.

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Bailey has 17 points (12-5-17) in 12 career ECHL games with Tahoe and South Carolina. He has also skated in 13 career National Hockey League games with Toronto and Ottawa; 211 career American Hockey League games with Toronto, Binghamton, Bridgeport and Charlotte; and 279 career games in various European leagues.

Prior to turning pro, Bailey had 80 points (45-35-80) in 96 career games at Penn State University and 60 points (27-33-60) in 60 games with Omaha of the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Casey Bailey, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tahoe youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL.