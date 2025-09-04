Tulsa Oilers Add Former WHL Penalty Minutes Leader

The Tulsa Oilers added some physicality to their lineup with the signing of rookie forward Matthew Henry for the 2025-26 season.

The 21-year-old Henry embarks on his professional career following a two-season WHL career with the Brandon Wheat Kings. There, he registered 240 PIM, two goals and one assist in 94 games.

Gritty is the best way to describe Henry, who led the WHL in penalty minutes.

“He uses that physicality to create space on the ice and brings a style of play that should translate well to the pro game,” Oilers head coach Rob Murray stated. “We are at our best when we are making the game difficult for our opponent and playing a physical and detailed game is crucial to that.

“While we were tougher and a harder team to play against last season compared to the previous few, there is still room to improve in that area. Both in the consistency of bringing a physical game and the level of physicality brought each night. Guys that hit and have a willingness to play with a nasty streak like Matt don’t come along as often as they used to. We are happy to have him and look forward to what he brings at the pro level.”

The 6-foot, 216-pound forward’s 140 PIM in 57 appearances with the Wheat Kings in 2022-23 led the WHL. Henry led the league in PIM/game the following season in 2023-24, logging 100 PIM in just 37 outings.

The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native began his junior career during the 2021-22 season with Battlefords of the SJHL, catching the Wheat Kings’ eye with 16 points (4-12-16) and 216 PIM in 52 regular-season games with the North Stars.

Before entering its SJHL program, Henry spent two seasons with Battlefords U18 ‘AAA’ program.

Henry enters the Oilers’ 2025-26 class, joining fellow forwards Josh Nelson, Tyler Poulsen, Keegan Iverson, Easton Armstrong and Justin Michaelian along with defensemen Duggie Lagrone and Michael Davies.