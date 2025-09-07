Americans Make Two Key Additions For 2025-26

The Allen Americans have added two key pieces to their roster, one a forward, the other a defenseman.

The team signed forward Orca Wiesblatt for the 2025-2026 season.

“Orca Wiesblatt was a top scorer on his WHL junior team and can play any position in the lineup,” Americans head coach and general manager Steve Martinson stated. “He’s a top penalty killer and another punishing body checker. He never has to be reminded to go through people after they pass the puck.”

Martinson is quite familiar with Wiesblatt, who played for him last season in Athens (FPHL) and produced 42 points in just 37 games (17 goals and 25 assists).

The resident of Calgary, Alberta, turned 25-years old in June. The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound forward adds skill and speed to the already talented group of forwards.

Prior to turning pro in 2023-24, Wiesblatt played parts of two seasons of major junior hockey with the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League. In 19-20 he had 57 points in 64 games (20 goals and 37 assists).

The Americans also added a key piece to their blueline, signing defenseman Andre Anania.

Anania joins the Americans after his rookie season last year, where he appeared in 51 games for the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-shot defenseman had 11 points (four goals and seven assists) in his first year in the ECHL.

“Andre (Anania) is everything you want in a defenseman,” Martinson noted. “He’s smart and physical, with good offensive instincts. His plus/minus in junior hockey was virtually double that of the next closest player. If you go through the middle of the ice on Andre, you’ll probably find yourself looking up at the lights. He will also be attending Belleville Senators camp later this month”

Before turning pro in 2024-25, Anania spent three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Sudbury Wolves, where he had seasons of 41, 33, and 13 points. His final year with the Wolves, he had 10 goals and 31 helpers in 60 games.