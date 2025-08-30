The Reading Royals announced that goaltender Vinnie Purpura has re-signed an ECHL contract with the club for the 2025-26 season.

The 26-year-old netminder set career-highs in goals-against average (2.49) and save-percentage (9.22). He posted an 11-6-5 record across 24 appearances during the 2024-25 season - his first campaign in Reading and second-full season of his professional career.

The Lemont, Ill. native made his professional post-season debut in game three of Reading's 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff first round series against Trois-Rivières, making 33 saves in a 3-2 double-overtime loss.

Across 53 pro career games, all in the ECHL, the 6-foot-6, 194-pound right-catching goalie hoists a 28-10-9 record, 2.70 GAA, .914 SP and one shutout (16 saves with Adirondack vs. Trois-Rivières on Feb. 17, 2024).

"I am super excited to be coming back for another season," Purpura stated. "I can't wait to see all of the fans on Nov. 8 for the Home Opener at Santander Arena. Can't wait to get things started."

Royals head coach and general manager Anthony Peters considers goaltending the most important position on the ice. He is glad to have Purpura back in the fold.

“We are lucky to have one like Vinnie" stated Peters. "He had a great season last year and I look forward to watching him compete every day and building on that this year."

Purpura signed a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO) with the Syracuse Crunch in the American Hockey League on Nov. 13, 2023, but did not appear in a game. As a rookie in 2023-24, he appeared in 25 games for the Adirondack Thunder, where he posted a 15-4-4 record, 2.78 GAA, .908 SP and one start against the Royals on March 23, 2023. He turned aside 38 of 41 shots faced in a 4-3 overtime win in that performance.

The start was the third of Purpura's professional career in which he earned his second career win.

Purpura signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) to begin his professional career with Adirondack on March 13, 2023. Prior to that, he attended Long Island University, where he was teammates with former Royals' forward Nolan Welsh.

Purpura posted a 12-34-1 record, 3.38 GAA and .894 SP in 53 NCAA career game appearances between parts of two seasons at Boston University (2018-20) and three seasons at LIU (2020-23).

The goalie earned LIU's hockey program's first-ever victory against ranked opponent, making 32 saves in a 3-2 win vs. No. 12 Ohio State University on Nov. 25, 2022. He began the 2018-19 season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) between the Omaha Lancers and the Youngstown Phantoms to conclude his junior hockey career.

Additionally, Purpura played two seasons in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for the Johnstown Tomahawks (2016-18).