Sylvester Returns To Gladiators

The Atlanta Gladiators are getting forward Cody Sylvester back, as he re-signs for the 2025-26 season.

The 33-year-old led the Gladiators in goals and points last season with 24 goals and 23 assists for 47 points in 65 games.

The native of Kelowna, B.C. enters his fifth season with Atlanta having scored 101 goals and 121 assists for 222 points in 232 games in a Gladiators Jersey. He is top five in the franchise’s all-time leaders in goals, assists, and points.

During the 2022-23 season, Sylvester posted a career high of 38 goals and 48 assists for 86 points in 70 games, breaking the Gladiators’ single-season goal record.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward enters the thirteenth year of his professional career having played in 365 career ECHL games. During that span, he scored 157 goals and 172 helpers for 329 points.

Sylvester has consistently been one of the league’s top scorers, having tallied the 5th most goals, the 12th most assists, and 8th most points amongst active skaters heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

After five seasons in the WHL with the Calgary Hitmen, Sylvester began his professional career with the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers and AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2013. He spent part of the 2014-15 campaign with the South Carolina Stingrays before heading overseas to play in Europe for the Iserlohn Roosters.

Sylvester would spend the next five seasons playing in Germany and Austria for Iserlohn, Dornbirner EC, and EC Bad Nauheim ahead of his return to the ECHL in 2020 with the Wheeling Nailers.

After the 2020-21 campaign, Sylvester signed with the Gladiators, having since been named an alternate captain. In his professional career, Sylvester has scored 235 goals and 291 assists for 526 points in 623 games.

“We’re thrilled to have Sly [Sylvester] back again this season,” Gladiators director of hockey operations and head coach Matt Ginn stated. “He is a huge part of our team, both on and off the ice. He knows what it takes to win, and his leadership qualities and experience will be invaluable for our group. Sly is a bonafide goal scorer in this league and he is a threat every time he is on the ice.”