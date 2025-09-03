First Look At NHL 26 Gameplay

EA SPORTS NHL has provided fans the first in-depth look at NHL 26 gameplay in a question and answer video.

The video re-iterates that the L2/LT glitch that was prominent in NHL 25 has been patched. There is now a speed cap and penalty on the mechanic, players will not be able to blow by opponents while shielding the puck. Players will also slow down when spamming the pivot override with their right stick.

The hip checking mechanic has also been adjusted to stop it from being used as a forechecking option. The power of the hit will be influenced by how much the player has to turn. This should stop players from being able to utilize the hip check to cover large portions of ice.

Reverse hitting has also received a nerf, factoring in the size and weight of the player more than NHL 25.

EA notes they reduced the number of X-Factors in an attempt to eliminate less impactful ones and simplify when X-Factors will be activated. There is new UI that will show when an X-Factor is active.

The gameplay shows clips of some of the 80+ new goalie animations and discusses NHL EDGE data. It will be interesting to see how this data is implemented throughout the cycle of the game and if it makes a noticeable impact.

It will be cool to see and a big step forward if AI Ovechkin naturally sits in his one-timer spot or if AI Draisaitl can snipe from the goal line.

The full list of the players and their attributes can be seen here.

NHL 26 is set to release Sept. 12, those who pre-order the deluxe edition get access Sept. 5.

