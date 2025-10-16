New Oct. 15 Roster Update In NHL 26

A new roster update is live in NHL 26.

The second roster update since the 2025-26 NHL season has begun, this new roster includes players that have made their NHL debuts in the past week.

Players that have been added or moved to NHL rosters include: Dmitri Simashev, Beckett Sennecke, Brandon Bussi, Matt Grzelcyk, Emmitt Finnie, Oliver Kapanen, Adam Wilsby, Harrison Brunicke, Michael Misa, Curtis Douglas, Cayden Primeau, and Easton Cowan.

The new roster can be downloaded in the active roster section. It is dated Oct. 14 and was available Oct. 15.

