New Oct. 6 NHL 26 Patch

A new patch is set to go live in NHL 26 at 10am PT, 1pm EST.

The update will fix an error that has been causing room crashes in EASHL 6v6 matches.

Servers will go offline during this update and it is recommended all players complete any online games prior to 10am/1pm to avoid being kicked offline or losing progress.

This issue was a common complaint in the NHL 26 Forums over the weekend.

There were no formal patch notes from EA aside from their post on X, keep an eye on their site for more updates.

For more NHL Gaming news make sure you bookmark The Hockey News Gaming Site or follow our Google News Feed.