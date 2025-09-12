NHL 26 Available Now Worldwide

The Standard Edition of EA SPORTS NHL 26 is available now for those with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Big changes were made to Be A Pro and Hockey Ultimate Team, along with several gameplay innovations.

Gameplay wise the L2/LT glitch, hip check, and reverse hitting have had their power reduced and can no longer be exploited.

The number of X-Factors have been drastically reduced and it is now easier to see when an ability is active.

Over 80 new goalie animations have been added along with new player reactions.

ICE-Q 2.0 looks to incorporate real-life tendencies into the game using NHL EDGE data.

Changes to Be A Pro include the introduction of the World Junior Championship, the ability to be sent down to the AHL, new cutscenes , cinematics, and voice acting, and more impactful conversations.

Changes to HUT include the introduction of a new ranked ladder system, offline Cup Chase, new UI, more content and more rewards.

Those looking to try the game before purchasing can buy one month of EA Play and get a 10 hour trial of NHL 26.



A complete NHL 26 review is coming from The Hockey News in the coming days.

