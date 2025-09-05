NHL 26 Early Access Live Now

EA SPORTS NHL 26 is officially live now for those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition of the game.

On top of the seven-day early access who who pre-ordered get a head start and receive multiple bonuses in Hockey Ultimate Team and World of Chel.



These bonuses for Deluxe Edition include: an 83 overall HUT choice pack, 4600 NHL Points, a HUT NHL Player Pack, a HUT Icon Choice Pack (1 of 6, 85-86 overall), HUT Heroes Choice Pack (1 of 6, 83-84 overall), a World of Chel Vanity Set, and two World of Chel Battle Pass XP Boosts.

Those who are looking to try the game before purchasing can sign-up for one month of EA Play which will give them 10 hours of access.

More on NHL 26 to come from The Hockey News this week.

NHL 26's worldwide release is set for Sept. 12. It can be purchased here.

