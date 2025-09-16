NHL 26 Patch Notes 1.1.1

The first patch for NHL 26 is set to go live at 1pm EST on Tuesday Sept. 16.

Up to one hour of server downtime is expected, players should finish all games in advance.

The patch is specifically focused on stability while the team continues to adjust the LT/L2 glitch, saucer passes, poke checks, and how often posts are hit.

Full Patch Notes from EA can be seen here.

The lone Gameplay issue that is being addressed is a fix to AFK players not being removed in a World of Chel game.

Multiple changes are coming to Be A Pro including tuning adjustments to health that will include time on ice as a factor and will lower the amount of energy that is reduced from throwing and receiving hits and blocking shots.

Custom options will now be available in the Play Game flow and an issue was fixed where responses did not line up with the correct brand, management, and teammate impact in draft interviews.

Goals, Assists, PP Pts, SH Pts, Body Checks, Plus/minus, Giveaways, Takeaways, Shots have been updated in the form score to feel more balanced in low event games.

In Franchise Mode three issues were fixed including, an issue where line chemistry was not being generated properly from X-Factors, an issue where conversations were not available with AHL coaches, and an issue where "earning the Quick Draw X-Factor through a season goal could cause a crash when entering Edit Lines."

An issue in HUT where completing training camp objectives that did not allow users access to the auction house and an issue where an error message appeared when matchmaking in ranked have been fixed.

Additionally, A crash when navigating from the 6v6 menu in WoC has been fixed.

