NHL 26 Patch Notes 1.1.2

A new patch has gone live in NHL 26.

This update consists largely of visual refreshes and tunings.

The lone gameplay issue that was fixed was an issue in Ones Eliminator where idle players were not kicked out of the match.

These edits occurred across all leagues. The Minnesota Wild and Philadelphia Flyers had their scoreboards updated, while the two along with the Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks, had their center ice artwork updated.

Center ice artwork was also updated for ECHL and CHL teams.

New jerseys were added to the Carolina Hurricanes, Seattle Kraken, Ottawa Senators, and Chicago Blackhawks.

The ECHL's Greensboro Gargoyles had their new jerseys added, while multiple teams in Liiga, the SHL, and the NL had jerseys updated.

Artwork changes related to the Boston Bruins logo on hats in WoC and a missing pixel in the jersey number 8 were addressed.

Crashes, UI and chemistry issues, and missing text were addressed in Franchise Mode.

An injury symbol not showing up at appropriate times and crashing issues were fixed in World of Chel.

A full list of changes can be seen on EA's official post here.

