NHL 26 Soundtrack Revealed

EA SPORTS NHL has revealed the soundtrack for NHL 26.

The soundtrack contains 36 songs for bands across multiple genres. This is six songs less than NHL 25.

Notable artists who will be in NHL 26 include Disturbed, Silverstein, New Found Glory, The Band Camino, PUP, and Spiritbox.

Those looking to dive into the soundtrack can check out EA SPORTS' playlist on Spotify.

Per Videogame Soundtrack, Worm in the Sun by ALEXSUCKS and B.A.B.E. by Scowl also appear in EA's skate. game, and Perfect Soul by Spiritbox appears in Rocksmith+.

The full list of the player overalls and their attributes in NHL 26 can be seen here.

NHL 26 is set to release Sept. 12, those who pre-order the deluxe edition get access Sept. 5.

