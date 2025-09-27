Report: Electronic Arts Nearing Deal To Go Private

Electronic Arts (EA), one of the biggest game developers in the world, is set to go private a record-breaking $50 billion deal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

EA Sports and EA Vancouver, the studio behind the NHL video game franchise, would be included in this deal.

EA's sports game library includes EA SPORTS FC, Madden, EA College Football, EA SPORTS UFC, and EA SPORTS F1.

Major investors in the new deal include private equity company Silver Lake, investment company Affinity Partners, and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), who already have a sizeable investment in various video game development companies.

It is far too soon to know if and how this deal will impact future editions of the NHL video game franchise but this is a major move in the gaming and entertainment industry.

