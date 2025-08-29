EA SPORTS has announced the top 10 overall players in NHL 26.

Connor McDavid sits a top the list at 97 overall followed by Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl, and Nikita Kucherov at 96 overall.

Two defensemen and one goaltender crack the top 10.

The 10 highest rated players in NHL 26 are:

Connor McDavid - 97 overall Nathan MacKinnon - 96 overall Leon Draisaitl - 96 overall Nikita Kucherov - 96 overall Quinn Hughes - 95 overall Cale Makar - 95 overall Aleksander Barkov - 95 overall Sidney Crosby - 94 overall David Pastrnak - 94 overall Connor Hellebuyck - 94 overall

Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, and Kirill Kaprizov are all also 94 overall.

The full list of the players and their attributes can be seen here.

NHL 26 is set to release Sept. 12, those who pre-order the deluxe edition get access Sept. 5.

