Vegas Golden Knights Win Stanley Cup In EA SPORTS NHL 26 Season Simulation

The Vegas Golden Knights will be your 2026 Stanley Cup champions, according to the official season simulation done by EA SPORTS in NHL 26.

The Golden Knights defeated the Canucks and Oilers in seven games before defeating the Avalanche in six to advance to the Finals. They took down the Rangers in seven games with Mitch Marner taking home the Conn Smythe Trophy. Marner led the playoffs in scoring followed by Jack Eichel and Artemi Panarin.

The San Jose Sharks earned a surprise playoff berth on the back of 95 points from Macklin Celebrini while the Avalanche won the Presidents Trophy.

Connor McDavid took home the Art Ross and Hart Trophy after posting 134 points during the regular season.

Auston Matthew won the Rocket Richard with 61 goals, Cale Makar won the Norris, while Connor Hellebuyck repeated as the Vezina winner.

Anthony Cirelli won his first career Selke Trophy, Ivan Demidov won the Calder after notching 75 points while Bruce Cassidy won the Jack Adams.

NHL 25 predicted the New York Rangers to win the Stanley Cup last season, we will see if the simulation jinx continues this year.

