What's New In NHL 26 World Of Chel

World of Chel has received some improvements in NHL 26.

The most impactful change comes to loadouts with the goal of removing a meta build.

Boosts have been removed and have been replaced with three X-Factor slots.

X-Factors are no longer only available in specific player classes. Any player can now use any ability, allowing players to use different skills with different positions.

There has been an adjust to Ability Points (AP), it ca now be increased to +10 and decreased to -10, each loadout has an AP budget.

Your player class will impact which attributes you can increase the most, a sniper will be able to increase their shot power more than a playmaker.

As discussed previously there are 28 X-Factors in NHL 26 with five categories and three tiers. This allows you to build around your favorite trait or add lots of extra skills.

The Battle Pass is now free for all users and time sensitive objectives have now been added to increase rewards.

All special characters from NHL 25 have been updated. New characters will be added each season.

Players will now be able to transfer all of their EASHL Club information from NHL 25 to NHL 26 including name, identity, grudge match records, identity, and club details.

There is a limited window to transfer your club so do it ASAP.

EA SPORTS NHL's WoC notes can be seen here.

The full list of the players and their attributes can be seen here.

NHL 26 is set to release Sept. 12, those who pre-order the deluxe edition get access Sept. 5.

